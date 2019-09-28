Services for Dorothy Ruark Naler, 93, of Moody will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Temple with Dr. Tom Robbins officiating.
Mrs. Naler died Friday, Sept. 27.
She was born July 2, 1926, in Winchester, Va., to Osear B. and Louise Jones Harry. She graduated from John Handley High School in Winchester. She worked for Harvest House Senior Center in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Naler.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Bobo of Temple; two sons, Jim Hall of Moody and Joe Hall of Pampa; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Naler Cemetery Association; Texas Home Health Hospice; or First United Methodist Church of Temple.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.