BELTON — No services are planned for Gloria Faye Daugherty, 79, of Nolanville.
The body will be cremated.
Mrs. Daugherty died Monday, Oct. 21, at a local hospital.
She was born Jan. 25, 1940, in Jefferson. She worked as a computer operator for a Chevrolet dealership.
Survivors include her husband, Walter Daugherty; two sons, Daniel Perdue of Nolanville and Edwin Perdue of Winchester, Va.; a sister, Elnora Payne of Colorado Springs; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.