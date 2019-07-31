ROSEBUD — Services for James Michael Pfrommer, 62, of Chilton will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Tom Warnoch officiating.
Mr. Pfrommer died Sunday, July 28, at his residence.
He was born June 26, 1957, in Telford, Pa., to James Henry and Dolores Januszewski Pfrommer. He graduated from Perkiomen High School in Pennsburg, Pa.; Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa.; and received his medical degree from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. His specialty was in psychiatry. He worked in private practice in Pennsylvania and for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Waco. He married Deborah Neal on Sept. 5, 1998, and was a member of the Old West Cowboy Church in Robinson, Chilton Volunteer Fire Department and the Carolina Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. No. 330. He was the owner of the Cyber Ranch in Chilton.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Pfrommer of Chilton.
Memorials may be made to the Chilton VFD, P.O. Box 537, Chilton, TX 76632, or the Carolina Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 199, Lott, TX 76656
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.