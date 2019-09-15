Johnnie J. Bartek
Johnnie J. Bartek, age 95 of Oenaville, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at a local care center. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church with Rev. John Guzaldo as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cyclone. The family will receive visitors from 6-7:30pm with recitation of the rosary at 7:30pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Johnnie Joseph Bartek was born on October 25, 1923 in Cyclone, Texas to the late John Bartek and Emily Doskocil Bartek. He married Viola Stermer on October 14, 1947 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone and she preceded him in death on January 30, 2015. Johnnie served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was honorably discharged. He was a farmer all of his life and worked for Blevins Lumber Co. for 35 years. He was member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple. Mr. Bartek was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Viola Bartek.
Survivors include two sons, Johnnie Wayne Bartek and wife Debbie of Belton and Larry Bartek and wife Peggy of Belton; one sister, Georgie Stermer of Cyclone; seven grandchildren, Angie Laffere and husband Jon, Alisha Henn and husband Marc, Amber Langley and husband Jeremy, Carrie McCoy and husband Robert, Trent Janke and wife Ashley, Aundrea Smith and husband Lance and Melissa Mercado and husband Martin; and nine great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be given in Mr. Bartek’s name to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 18801 Cyclone Branch Road, Burlington, Texas 76519.
Paid Obituary