Services for Robert Lee Coufal, 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Coufal died Sunday, Sept. 22, at his residence.
He was born May 4, 1942, in the Red Ranger community in Bell County to Robert Frank and Evelyn Moeller Coufal. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1960. He served in the National Guard. He married Patsy Ann Hill on June 1, 1963. He was the building supervisor at the Temple Daily Telegram.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Yvette Coufal of McKinney; a son, Dwain Coufal of Temple; a sister, Betty Baird of Temple; four brothers, Larry Coufal of Moffat, Garry Coufal of Fort Worth, Kenneth Coufal of Buckholtz and Glenn Coufal of Belton; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.