A funeral service for Brady T. Steele will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00am at Highland Missionary Baptist Church.
After Memorial service all friends and family are gathering for a Celebration of Life 2580 FM 1496 - across the road from Brady and Carries house.
Brady T. Steele, 47, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2019. He was born on November 15th, 1971 in Houston, Texas to Gerry Steele and Marlene Morris.
Brady worked as a safety inspector and welder for Tracker Energy in New Braunfels, Texas. Brady attended Highland Baptist Church in Dublin. Brady married his wife Carrie (Gardner) Steele on September 19, 1999 in Waco, Texas.
Brady is survived by: His wife, Carrie Steele of Proctor, Texas, his three Children, Timber Steele, Cayten Steele, and Curtis Steele, his parents, Gerry and Diane Steele of Proctor, Texas, his mother, Marlene Morris of Troy, Texas, his brothers and sisters, Brandy Edwards of Temple, Texas, Jadyn Barker of Selah, Washington, Shalon Hayton, Gentry Barker of Troy, Texas, Rylan Kennedy of Karnes City, Texas and Laramie King of Belton, Texas and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.