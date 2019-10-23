Services for retired Lt. Col. James O. “Jim” Murphy, 75, of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Nov. 16, at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.
Private burial with military honors was held at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Murphy died Monday, Oct. 21, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 6, 1944, in Chicago to Jean Sauer and James O. Murphy Sr. He graduated from Dundee High School in Dundee, Ill.. in 1962. He married Sharon Phillips on June 11, 1978. He earned his bachelor of business administration degree from American Technological University and his masters in systems management from the University of Southern California. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in September of 1965 at Fort Walters. He was a pilot, serving two tours in Vietnam. He retired in 1989 after almost 25 years of service, serving in Alexandria, Va.; Seoul, South Korea; Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; Carlisle, Pa.; Lexington, Ky.; and Fort Hood. His medals include the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star with one oak leaf cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal, 53 Air Medals and an Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters. After his military career, he entered law enforcement, serving as a deputy sheriff with the city of Alexandria, Va., Sheriff’s Department and later as a police officer for Fairfax County, Va., Police Department. He retired in 2001 and moved to San Antonio.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Sean Murphy of St. Charles, Ill.; four sister, Donna Richter of South Bend, Ind., Claudia Taylor of Brentwood, Tenn., Kim Atkins of O’Fallon, Ill., and Jenny Espinosa of Coral Gables, Fla.; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Temple Ronald McDonald House, Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue, Gold Ribbon Rescue or to Wounded Warriors.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.