No services are planned for Anne Broady, 101, of Temple.
Burial will be in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston at a later date.
Mrs. Broady died Wednesday, Oct. 9, at a local care center.
She was born March 4, 1918, in Fort Worth to Clifton and Elty Smith O’Meara. She attended high school in St. Louis. She attended Ward Beaumont Art School in Nashville, Tenn. She married Henry Broady in 1948 in Houston. She worked for the Houston Chronicle and was involved in the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. She was also involved with the Salado Village Artists, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Iris Society.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 25, 1987.
Survivors include four daughters, Cheryl Davenport of Rockwall, Diane Wilson of Amarillo, Eloise DeJoria of Austin and Lisa Matthias of Maryland; a son, John Blair Broady of Temple; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.