ROCKDALE — Services for Ellwood Pierce “Sarge” Whitby Jr., 72, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Ken Ansell officiating.
Mr. Whitby died Thursday, Aug. 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 17, 1946, in Vallejo, Calif., to Ellwood Pierce and Alyce Marie Tinsley Whitby Sr. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Betty Holliday Taylor on May 21, 2004, in Cameron.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; two sons, David Taylor of Rockdale and Michael Taylor of McKinney; two daughters, Susie Taylor of Abilene and Karen Todd of Rockdale; a brother, Jeff Whitby of Anaheim, Calif.; two sisters, Jennie Johnson of Pearl, Miss., and Elizabeth Schilling of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Gaye Bland, 963 N. FM 908, Rockdale, TX 76567; or www.cancer.org.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.