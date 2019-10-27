Services for Mary Elizabeth Bostick Taylor, 84, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Rogers with Dr. Allen Raynor officiating.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mrs. Taylor died Friday, Oct. 25, at a Belton living center.
She was born July 6, 1935, in Heidenheimer to Doyle and Lucy Bertha Lips Bostick. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1953. She married Raymond Taylor on Feb. 21, 1954. She worked at F.W. Woolworth, Lone Star Gas Co. and Taylor Refrigeration. She was an administrative assistant at Canyon Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Doyle Taylor of Rogers; two daughters, Kathy Marshall of Temple and Judy Josey of Houston; a sister, Dorothy Hoelscher of Temple; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 5 W. Prairie Rogers, TX 76569.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.