Kitty Baker, age 90, a long-time member of Salado passed away in her home surrounded by family on Monday, November 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Salado United Methodist Church in Salado. Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery.
“Kitty” Jean Evelyn Baker was born August 8, 1929 in Jacksonville, Texas to Arthur Burr and Pauline Terry Middleton. Kitty worked for Belton Independent School District as the head Bookkeeper/Comptroller for 31 years. She enjoyed traveling, her favorite past time was sitting in her chair watching the birds, squirrels and deer in her backyard, as well as being a part of nature. She adored her dog, Lila, and spoiled her every chance she got. Kitty was well loved and made it her life’s mission to welcome anyone into her home and made sure no one felt like a stranger, she never had anything bad to say about anyone, was great with kids, took a genuine interest in the lives of the people around her, thoroughly enjoyed making everyone laugh by cutting up, and she loved her family fiercely and without conditions. She will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Herbert Edwin Baker.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Servello of Henderson, NV, Deb Adrian of Austin, TX, Sean Park of Little Rock, AR, Alison Chambers of Salado, TX, and Melody Sparks, of Salado, TX; five grandchildren, Brad Carpenter of Waco, TX, Brooke McConnell of Little Rock, AR, Stacy Perry of Austin, TX, Lauran Jansma-Grimes of Georgetown, TX, and Teghan Chambers of Salado, TX and her eight great-grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to be made to the Salado United Methodist Church P.O. Box 771 Salado, TX 76571.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Interim Home Health and Hospice and to the nurses on the 5th floor south at Baylor Scott & White Hospital.