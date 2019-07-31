BELTON — Services for Timothy Brooks “Pete” Henry, 64, of Belton will be 6:30 p.m. today at Freedom Road Biker Church in Belton.
Following the service, those attending are asked to escort Mr. Henry on his final motorcycle ride to Central Texas Mortuary, 2104 S. 30th St., Temple.
Mr. Henry died Friday, July 26, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 30, 1954, to John and Stamey Henry. He worked as a motorcycle mechanic. He married Dorothy Demps on March 20, 2015, in Killeen. He was a member of VDTRA Racing.
He is preceded by a son, Jefferson Henry.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Misty Steuble of Colorado and Jaime Reader of Frisco; a brother, James Henry of Montana; three sisters, Caroline Bingham, Judy Johnson and Mary Henry, all of Temple; and seven grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Viewing will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at the church.