Terry Pomykal
Terry Pomykal 62, of Burlington, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, in a Temple Hospital. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Burlington. Rev. John Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Pomykal Cemetery.
Mr. Pomykal was born June 20, 1957 in Cameron to Amos and Pat Rodgers Pomykal. He lived in the Rosebud and Burlington area all of his life. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1975 and married Karen Willberg on December 30, 1978. He worked as a truck driver for many trucking companies and retired from Conners Crushed Stone. He was known on the highway as “Wagon Wheel”. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Pomykal of Burlington, two sons, Justin Pomykal and wife Crystal of Burlington and Clayton Pomykal and wife Katy of McGregor, one daughter, Letha Novosad and husband Jeff of Westphalia, his mother, Pat Pomykal of Rosebud, two brothers, Roger Pomykal and Larry Pomykal both of Burlington, one sister, Vicki Deshazo of Rosebud, 8 grandchildren, Coltin, Amos, Erin, Amber, Orrin, Zoey, Marie, and Paydin.
Memorials may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 85 Church Street, Burlington, TX 76519
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m.
Paid Obituary