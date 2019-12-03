Patsy Cuevas
Patsy Cuevas, age 82 of Temple, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, December 5th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple at 10 am. The burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery.
Patsy was born on December 4, 1936 to Juan and Felisitas Rivas Cruz in Temple, Texas. She was the second eldest of 15 children. She married Joe Cuevas in 1958 and they began to live a long and wonderful life together. Patsy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She delighted in caring for so many, her door was always open, and she gave so freely to those around her. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she taught Catechism, and was a member of Las Hijas de Maria. After 17 years of service, she retired from Temple I.S.D. There she developed long lasting bonds with her co-workers and the students of Temple I.S.D. Patsy touched the hearts of so many and will be missed by all.
Patsy is preceded in death by: her grandson, Paul Richard Trevino II, great-grandson, Andrew Elliott, parents, Juan and Felisitas Cruz, sister, Tomasita Cruz, and brothers, Alex and Sunday Cruz.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are: her loving husband of 61 years, Joe Cuevas, son, Joe Cuevas and wife, Janie, daughters, Anna Marie LéRoy and husband, John, Alice Trevino and husband, Paul, grandchildren, Chelo Elliott and husband, Glenn, Angelicia Ludwig, Israel LéRoy and wife, Rosie, Alyce Hawkins and husband, Kenneth, great-grandchildren Alyssa, Alison, and Alayna Elliott, Isabella and Jacob LéRoy, Luke Ludwig, Ariana Hawkins, her loving brothers and sisters, and many other loved ones.
A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, with a rosary to be recited at 7 pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas.
