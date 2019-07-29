BELTON — No services are planned for John Albert Durisko II, 76, of Belton.
Mr. Durisko died Friday, July 26, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 2, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio, to John Albert and Urilla Lorraine Creager Durisko. He graduated from North High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Carol Daley in 1981 in Columbus. He worked for Ohio Bell. He was a member of the Belton Chips.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Koski.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Steve Jehl of Belton and Kevin Jehl of Columbus; a sister, Jerry Wolfe of Columbus; and four grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.