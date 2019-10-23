Services for Charles Edward Henley, 64, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Horace Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Henley died Friday, Oct. 18, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born April 1, 1955, to Sam Henley and Ida Henley Roe in Temple. He attended Meredith Dunbar High School and Job Corp. He was a member of Crestview Christian Church in Temple. He worked at the Ponderosa restaurant, Grandy’s restaurant and Wildwood Apartments.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.