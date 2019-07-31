BELTON — Services for Lloyd J. Patin Jr., 84, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Jeff Miller officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday on Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.
Mr. Patin died Wednesday, July 31, at Belton nursing home.
He was born Oct. 19, 1934, to Lloyd and Lottie Patin of Port Arthur. He lived in Port Arthur until 2009. He served in the U.S. Army and the Air National Guard, and retired as a designer from Dupont Sabine River Works in Orange. He served as an elder and deacon at the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Port Arthur. He also was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Belton, where he served with the College Lunch for UMHB students and sang in the choir.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Vickers Patin; two sons, David Patin of Kingwood and Kenneth Patin of Temple; a sister Jean Taylor of Jasper; a brother, Larry Patin of Mobile, Ala.; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the College Lunch or Choir Fund of First Methodist Church in Belton.