Carolyn Slovacek
Carolyn Slovacek, 69, of Rosebud, died Friday, November 15, 2019, in a Marlin Nursing Home. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Rev. Jody Hickman and Rev. Lee Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Slovacek was born March 5, 1950 in Rogers to Embry and Mary Lou Harris Williams. She graduated from Rogers High School and Kings Daughters Hospital School of Nursing in Temple. She worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse for Dr. H.B. Halbert, Dr. Mike Locklear, and Dr. Sigfreid Kreis at the Rosebud Hospital, Little River Healthcare and Scott and White Clinic in Cameron. She married Jim Ed Slovacek. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rosebud.
She was preceded in death by Jim Ed.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff Slovacek and wife Cindy, and Joel Slovacek and girl friend Jessica both of Rosebud, three brothers, Bill Williams and Thomas Williams and wife Carol both of Rogers and Dwayne Williams and wife Jane of Seaton, two sisters, Margaret Abel and Sherill Whatley and husband Joe both of Rogers, five grandchildren, Morgan Slovacek, Easton Slovacek, Summer Slovacek, Hunter Slovacek, and Brody Bishop.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Rosebud.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home
Paid Obituary