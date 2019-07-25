Alvedene Beaty
BELTON — Services for Alvedene “Dene” Beaty, 63, of Belton will be 9 a.m. today in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Beaty died Wednesday, July 24.
She was born March 30, 1956, in Detroit, to Bruce and Alvedene McPherson. She married Brian Clayton Beaty Sr. on Nov. 2, 1974, in Pensacola, Fla. She worked at a variety of jobs including an EMT, waitress, bank clerk, security officer and a survey clerk.
Survivors include her husband of Killeen; three sons, Brian Beaty Jr. of Abilene, Dan Beaty of Tampa, Fla., and David Beaty of Killeen; a brother, Bruce G. McPherson Jr. of Florida; two sisters, Christine McPherson of Pensacola, Fla., and Liz Rollins of Port Richie, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.