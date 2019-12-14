Services for Marie-Jeanne “Lisette” Brock, 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Greathouse Cemetery with the Rev. Judy Hoelscher officiating.
Mrs. Brock died Sunday, Dec. 8, at a local hospital.
She was born July 25, 1927, in La Jonchere St. Maurice, France, to Lucien Henri Vergnoux and Marguerite De Villechabrol. She received a degree in accounting from the University of Paris. She married Clyde T. Brock on Feb. 24, 1949. She worked for Brock Courtesy Cleaners. She also was a French teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Thomas L. Brock and Michael L. Brock; and three grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.