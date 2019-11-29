Services for Andre “Andy” Herzog, 68, of Westphalia will be 10 a.m. Monday at Westphalia Parish Hall with the Rev. Bill Smetana officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mr. Herzog died Wednesday, Nov. 27, at a care facility.
He was born April 4, 1951, in Marlin to Adolph and Mary Buckholt Herzog. He graduated from Lott High School. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He married Diane Svajda on March 18, 1972, in Cyclone. He worked for the Westphalia Parish Hall. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 in Westphalia and the Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Association.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Russell Herzog of Westphalia; two daughters, Connie and Karen Herzog, both of Westphalia; a sister, Frances Ellison of Little River-Academy; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the hall; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.