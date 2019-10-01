Wallace Lynn Morse, 84, of Belton, Texas passed away on September 24, 2019 at his residence after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born October 3, 1934 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Sherrod Lee and Bessie (Pittman) Morse. He was the youngest of six children and had several nieces and nephews. In his youth he lived in Washington and California.
He is survived by his wife Maxine Kelley Moy Morse and three stepchildren; Raymond Schuhmann of Riverside, California, Mark Moy of Austin, Texas, and Lorrie Pilkinton of Harrison, Idaho.
He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Major Air Force Pilot and served in Vietnam, two tours in England and Greenland before settling back in California. He had a deep Christian faith serving as an usher for Carlsbad Community Church. He was a loving faithful man and enjoyed traveling. After moving to Texas, he said he is a Texan for life.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Belton, Texas with Mike Baggerly officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in North Belton Cemetery.