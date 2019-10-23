Services for Harriet Lee Yeoman Hogan, 66, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with C.E. Maze officiating.
Mrs. Hogan died Saturday, Oct. 19, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 1, 1953, to Walter and Frances Yeoman in Weisbaden, Germany. She grew up in Weisbaden, and Washington state, and later graduated from Temple High School. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Temple. She married Willie Hogan on Jan. 17, 1975. She worked for Immanuel Baptist Church and Scott & White daycare. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, LaMyra Hogan-Satcher of Beaumont and Kimberly Watson of Mesquite; her mother of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.