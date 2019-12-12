Eddie Lee Bookman
Mr. Eddie Lee Bookman of Salado, Texas was born on August 11, 1936. He passed away on Dec. 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rosemary Bookman. 4 sons, Eddie W. Bookman, Quincy Gibson-Winn, LaShuan Lloyd and Jermone Jones and daughter, Patricia A. Young; 19 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Bookman will be held on Dec 14, 2019 at 11:00am with viewing from 9am-10:30am at First Baptist Church 506 Dixie Drive of Holland Texas. Internment at Green Spring Cemetery.
Pearly Gates Funeral Home 827 Hwy 171, Mexia Texas 76667.
Paid Obituary