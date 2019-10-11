Services for Larry Joe “PawPaw” Meyer, 73, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be in Belfalls Cemetery.
Mr. Meyer died Wednesday, Oct. 9, at a local care center.
He was born April 12, 1946, in Temple to Frederick and Nadine Meyer. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. His medals include the Purple Heart. He was a master brick mason. He also was a truck driver with McLane Co. Inc.
He was preceded in death by a son, Richard L. “Richie” Kelly; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Meyer; two sons, Jeffery Scott Kelly Sr. and Joshua Joe Meyer; two daughters, Courtney Meyer Steglichson and Brandy Dawniel Meyer; a sister, Gloria Jackson; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.