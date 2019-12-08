Pauline Malone, 93 of Temple, Texas passed from this life on December 4, 2019.
Services will be held at Harper Talasek Funeral Home Chapel at 3pm Saturday, December 7, 2019.
She was born on November 9, 1926 to Clyde and Dorothy Nutt in Marlin, Texas.
Pauline was a homemaker for 25 years. After her kids were grown, she started working at the Greyhound Bus Station in Temple. She loved visiting with the passengers and then she went to work for Scott and White Hospital in Temple as a receptionist for day surgery where she also loved visiting with families as they waited for their loved ones to get out of surgery. She reluctantly retired from that position in 2004.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Arthur Donell Malone; father Clyde Cleo Nutt; mother Dorothy Louise Wirtz Nutt Watkins and stepfather Dee Watkins; brother Clyde Junior Nutt; and son in law Eddy Helbert.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Donna Lynn Malone Helbert; daughter Cynthia Ann Malone Bailey; son Randall Lee Malone and wife Debbie; daughter Nelline Elizabeth Malone Weems and husband Danny; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Love of Christ Food Pantry care of Western Hills Church of Christ Temple, Texas.
Visitation will be held at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple from 6 to 8pm Friday, December 6, 2019.
Paid Obituary