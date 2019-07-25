BELTON — Services for Edmond “Ed” Reynolds, 61, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Terry Smith officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Reynolds died Wednesday, July 24, at his son’s residence.
He was born May 23, 1958, in Belton to Ed and Wanda Reynolds. He graduated from Belton High school. He owned and operated the Kountry Kitchen restaurant in Moffat for 10 years, he was a member of the Moffat Volunteer Fire Department for more than 10 years and he established Centex Aerobic Co. He attended The Bread of Life Church in Temple. He retired in 2014.
Survivors include two sons, Jason Reynolds of Moffat and Jeremy Reynolds of Streetman; a daughter, Mandy Dyer of Temple; a brother, James Reynolds of Streetman; two sisters, Peggy Burk of Moffat and Patty Riddle of Temple; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa Reynolds.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.