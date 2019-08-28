Services for Vernon Clifton Lee McLin, 81, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ with Shelton C. Rhodes officiating.
Mr. McLin died Monday, Aug. 19, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 5, 1937, in Temple to Eddie McLin and Lee Bertha Gamble. He was a 1958 graduate of Dunbar High School in Temple. He attended Paul Quinn College. He played professional football from 1959 to 1961. He married Dorothy N. Hill on June 24, 1962. He was a member Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ. He worked for University Hospital for 25 years.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Michael McLin of Temple; two daughters, Rita Jacob of South Carolina and Debbie Newton of Washington; a sister, Ida Thomas of Temple; a grandchild; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. A wake will be held at 6 p.m.