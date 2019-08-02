LAMPASAS — Services for Billy Mack Brown, 93, of Bend will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas.
Burial will be in High Valley Cemetery near Bend.
Mr. Brown died Wednesday, July 31, at a Lampasas hospital.
He was born June 30, 1926, in Bell County near Willow Grove to William and Ruby V. Carr Brown. He was a meat market supervisor for A&P Grocery and had been a resident of Bend since 1990. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lometa.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ellen Ann Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Gerladine “Dean” Brown; two daughters, Sharon Lloyd of Bend and Karen Key of Covington, La.; a sister, LaNell Richards of Moffat; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.