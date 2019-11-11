Services for Kimberly Dawn Gower, 53, of Belton will be at a later date.
Mrs. Gower died Monday, Nov. 4, in Belton.
She was born May 10, 1966, in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., to James Allen and Nellie Ruth Wallace Helton. She worked in the accounting/payroll departments for various businesses.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Denio; her mother and father; a stepdaughter, Kacy Burtchell; three stepsons, Trent Denio, Samuel Denio and Andrew Denio; and six step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.