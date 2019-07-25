BELTON — Services for Arthur Neale Potts, 92, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday in North Belton Cemetery with Bryan Patrick officiating.
Mr. Potts died Wednesday, July 24, in a Temple Veterans long-term care facility.
He was born March 7, 1927, to Roy Campbell and Ruth Neale Potts. He was an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop No. 107. He graduated from Belton High School in 1944. He graduated from Texas A&M University in January 1949 after serving a stint in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was stationed on the USS Windham Bay aircraft carrier. He owned and operated Potts Brothers Hardware Store 1949-1982. He served as the president of the Belton chapter of Rotary International and the Belton Chamber of Commerce. He married Dorothy Jane Daniel on Aug. 27, 1948. She preceded him in death on May 7, 2012.
Survivors include three sons, Arthur Neale Potts, Jr., Terry Daniel Potts and David Roy Potts Sr.; and six grandchildren,
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Dorothy Jane Potts Endowed Scholarship at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 900 College St., Box 8409, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Dossman funeral Home in Belton.