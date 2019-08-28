Services for Deloris Cammon Brown, 85, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Rogers with the Rev. Garry Tatum officiating.
Burial will be in Taplin View Cemetery in Rogers.
She died Sunday, Aug. 25, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 10, 1933, to James and Vergie Nealy Cammon in Davilla. She graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple. She married Nathaniel Brown Sr. on Dec. 28, 1953. She was a nurse’s aide. She was a member of Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband of Rogers; two sons, Nathaniel Brown Jr. of Temple and David Brown of Rogers; five daughters, Jacqueline Brown of Rogers, and Deborah Brown, Carol Green, Charlotte Crain, and Cynthia Dixon, all of Temple; five sisters, Vera Cammon of Rogers, and Irene Garrett, Irellia Campbell, and Jimmie Knox, all of Temple, and Ruby F. Davis of Lancaster; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. A wake will be held at 7 p.m.