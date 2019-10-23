Services for Dorothy Jean Mathis Taplin, 70, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. T.L Garner officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
She was born July 17, 1949, in Taylor to Fred Grant and Louise Mathis. She graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple. She was married to Clarence Taplin Sr. She worked for Motel 6 for three years and American Desk for eight years.
Survivors include four sons, Leonard King, Michael Taplin, Clarence Taplin Jr. and Lawrence Taplin, all of Temple; three daughters, Carrie Lavan Taplin, Jackie Taplin and Derrassette Westbrook, all of Temple; three brothers, Robert Coleman, Preston “Bug” Grant and Horace Grant, all of Temple; six sisters, Helen Taplin and Irene Taplin, both of Waco, Annie Harris, Darlene Grant Smith and Winnie Fay Finley, all of Temple, and Emma Jean Jackson of Belton; 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.