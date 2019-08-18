WACO — Services for Robert Eugene Kilgore, 75, of Bruceville-Eddy will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco with the Rev. Paul Moore officiating.
Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery.
Mr. Kilgore died Thursday, Aug. 15.
He was born Feb. 14, 1944, to Robert and Lena Nowara Kilgore. He married Bonnie Gene Fikes on Nov. 4, 1964. He was a mechanic at Steakley Chevrolet in Waco and Temple, Garland Green Garage in Temple and H&B Contractors in McGregor.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Patsy Kilgore Diaz Murphy.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Nancy Ayres and Robbin Moore; four sisters, Bobbie Sue, Hazel, Barbara Ann and Wanda; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.