ROCKDALE — Services for Juanita “Nita” Morean Garmon, 70, of Rockdale and formerly of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Garmon died Sunday, Sept. 15, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 9, 1948, in Houston to Eugene and Morean Walker Jones. She married Billy Garmon on Dec. 29, 1967. She was a bookkeeper and pharmacy technician.
She was preceded in death by her husband on June 13, 2007.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherri Moses of San Antonio and Christi Carro of Georgetown; two brothers, Eugene Jones Jr. and John Jones, both of Florida; and four grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.