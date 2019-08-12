SALADO — Services for Roger Neil Barker, 56, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Salado United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Mosser officiating.
Mr. Barker died Tuesday, Aug. 6, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 27, 1962, in Kingsville to Roger S. and Joyce Barker. He attended school in Salado. He also attended Central Texas College. He received a degree from Texas A&M University-Central Texas. He married Kerstin Brooks. He worked for Killeen ISD.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Jonathan, Montgomery Scott and Randy Barker; a daughter, Maryah Barker; his mother; a sister, Dianna Barker; and a brother, Randy Barker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.