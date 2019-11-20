Dale Mengers
Dale Mengers of Temple passed away November 16, 2019. He was 82 years old. Dale was born in Tynan, Texas October 21, 1937 to Emil & Alma Mengers. He attended and graduated Mathis High School in 1955 and Texas A&I College in Kingsville, Texas in 1959. He had an exemplary career with Soil Conservation Service in the US Depart. of Agriculture for 35 years in numerous counties throughout Texas.
After retiring he worked as the General Manager for The Elm Creek Watershed Authority. Dale was an avid hunter and enjoyed being an outdoorsman. Dale was an outstanding Christian man and he loved his family with amazing unconditional love. He was a faithful member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church where he served the Lord in many capacities.
He is preceded in death by his mother & father and his brother Lawrence Mengers, and sisters Georgene Smith and Lanell Conn.
Survivors include his wife Sue Mengers, one daughter Shelley Carter and two sons Blane Walker and Kyle Walker, five grandchildren Grant Carter, Lindsay Firth, Megan Jurca, Haley Adams, Ryan Walker and three great-grandchildren Jesslyn Jurca, Dillon Jurca & Emma Adams.
A memorial service will be held at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church on Friday November 22, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation at 1:00pm at the church located at 2947 W. FM 93, Temple, TX 76502.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church building fund or Plummer Movement Disorders Center (PMDC) Baylor Scott & White 2401 S. 31st St. MS-01-E524 Temple, TX 76508 Attn: Christy Herff.
