Graveside services for Thomas A. Booker, 102, of McKinney, will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Thomas Adrain Booker was born October 7, 1917, in Killeen, Texas. He graduated from Belton High School in 1936 and Texas A&M University in 1940.
On August 15, 1940, he married Addie Mozelle Hanna.
He became an Ag Teacher for the Holland ISD, then worked in outdoor vocations with great pleasure.
Thomas finished his career managing ranches in Kerr County, then moved to Bell County to care for his parents.
He passed away on November 12, 2019, in Collin County, after moving to be closer to his brother.
Adrain, his ready smile and laughter, will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home.