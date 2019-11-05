ROCKDALE — Private services for Debbie Kaufmann Andress, 52, of Humble will be at a later date.
Ms. Andress died Friday, Nov. 1, at a Rockdale hospice.
She was born Aug. 27, 1967, in Pasadena to Ray David and Virginia Mae Fenwick Kaufmann. She graduated from Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena. Debbie was a homemaker and lived most of her life in Humble. She was a member of Community of Faith in Cypress.
Survivors include two sons, Will Andress of Houston and George Diaz of Humble; two daughters, Jenna Andress and Emmy Andress, both of Humble; her mother of Humble; a brother, David Kaufmann of Rockdale; and a grandchild.
A memorial fund has been set up for her children at Crossroads Bible Church, P.O. Box 1455, Rockdale, TX 76567.