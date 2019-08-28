ROCKDALE — Services for Mattie Mae Walton Sullivan, 73, of Branchville will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Old Providence Baptist Church in Branchville.
Burial will be in Old Providence Cemetery in Branchville.
Mrs. Sullivan died Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Maysfield.
She was born Sept. 26, 1945, to R. D. Walton and Lily Rebecca Black Walton in Milam County She lived in Branchville her entire life. She was a member of Old Providence Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the usher board.
She was preceded in death by a daughter; two grandchildren; and three great–grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.