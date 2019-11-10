BRYAN — Services for Gloria Means Woodall, 88, of College Station and formerly of Belton will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in College Station City Cemetery with the Rev. Jonathan Murray officiating.
Mrs. Woodall died Thursday, Nov. 7, in College Station.
She was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Belton to Victor Rather and Ola Mae Cook Means. She graduated from Belton High School in 1948. She attended Baylor University. She married James Raymond Woodall on Jan. 6, 1951, in Belton.
Survivors include her husband; four daughters, Susan Gardiner, Carol Honeycutt, Melissa Carpenter and Martha Page; a brother, Victor Means Jr.; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Rd., College Station, TX 77845; or Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 West 26th St., Bryan, TX 77803.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center in Bryan.