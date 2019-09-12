Maurina Kelsey Wiese Corley
Maurina Kelsey Wiese Corley, 79, of Cameron passed gently into the arms of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on August 30, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Cameron, TX with graveside burial at 4 p.m. in the Calvert Cemetery in Calvert TX. There will be an opportunity for friends to view and pay their respects anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, September 13, at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron, TX.
She lovingly and generously touched the lives of anyone who knew her…whether you knew her as a Valedictorian and head cheerleader at Calvert High School class of 1958…an Honors graduate at Baylor University Class of 1962…a school teacher…business owner and community leader…choir director and soloist…music and voice teacher…legal assistant…the county clerk’s office…the town librarian…a dear/lifelong or recent friend… or just someone to say hello to. However, she will no doubt be remembered most for her gifted voice – which she shared generously with the people and communities she loved - singing for countless weddings, funerals, church services and Special events.
Maurina was born February 17, 1940, in Marlin, TX to Walter Clifford Wiese Jr. and Maurine (Kelsey) Wiese. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Walter Clifford Wiese III, and one nephew, Walter Clifford (Cliff) Wiese IV.
She will be dearly missed by all her family, children; Thomas Danial Corley, Jr. and Ginna of Houston, Allen Shay Corley and Ali of Austin and Claire Maurine Corley of Dallas. Tommy Corley of Waco, her former husband and dear lifelong friend, A brother Calvin Wiese and wife Becky of Robinson and a sister Anne Halbert of Waco. Grandchildren Trevor O’Meara of Denver CO, Kelsey and Josh Martak of Dallas TX, Solvei Shay Corley and Valkyrie Maurina Corley of Austin TX, step grandchildren, Amanda Talley and daughter Julz , Joel Talley and sons Andrew and Carson, Julia Sanders and son Cohen. Nephews; Richard Halbert, Justin Wiese and Adam Wiese and Nieces; Robin Polk, Cay Miner, Elizabeth Thigpen, Amy Weaver and Julie Biezenski.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Cristian and Abi Striblea of Mossy Oaks Retreat Assisted living in Spring TX, Lori and Morgan of Grace Hospice and daughter-in-law Ginna and granddaughter Julz for their gentle, loving and fervent care of Maurina during this past year.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home, Cameron, Texas. Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com
