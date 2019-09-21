QUITMAN — Services for Mary Frances Hicks, 89, of Quitman and formerly of Belton will be 2 p.m. today at Lowe Funeral Home in Quitman.
Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Garden in Mineola.
Mrs. Hicks died Thursday, Sept. 19.
She was born April 8, 1930, in Rice to Jimmie and Aubrey Lloyd Patterson. She married Wayne Hicks on March 10, 1951.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Benny Hicks.
Survivors include a son, James Hicks of Quitman; two daughters, Dianne Williams of Quitman and Brenda Hight of Belton; three sisters, Joyce Taylor, Ona Mae Horton and Joanne Kerns; a brother, Lloyd “Junior” Patterson; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.