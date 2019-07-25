ROCKDALE — Services for Thomas Nathan Wilson, 76, of Austin and formerly of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Randy Holtzclaw officiating.
Burial will be in the Lilac Cemetery.
Mr. Wilson died Tuesday, July 23 in an Austin nursing home.
He was born Oct. 17, 1942, in Neches to Fred B. and Margaret L. Cowan Wilson. He worked in his father’s shop as a youngster.
Survivors include a brother, Fred B. Wilson Jr. of Lilac; and a sister, Sarah Marie Guthrie of Lilac.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.