Services for Paul Evans, 85, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Temple Christian Center in Temple.
Burial will be in Oenaville Cemetery.
Mr. Evans died Thursday, Nov. 28, at a local hospital.
He was born July 18, 1934, in Junction to Gilford and Rachel Evans. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Arlene Ivans on July 13, 1963, in Juarez, Mexico. He worked for Santa Fe Railroad. He was a member of the Temple Christian Center.
He was preceded in death by a son, Eddy Evans; and a daughter, Glenna Tidwell.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Tommy Evans of Odessa; four daughters, Carla Owens and Vickie Davis, both of Troy, Paulette Pitts of Lovington, N.M., and Kelly Bailey of Temple; a sister Linda Hill of Arkansas; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.