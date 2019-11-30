Doris Johnson, age 89 of Temple, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her residence. Burial will be private. Mrs. Johnson was born May 13, 1930 on the family farm near Heidenheimer to Fred Lips and Minnie Krause Lips. She graduated from Temple High School and attended business school. She married Vernon Camp on July 26, 1951. He preceded her in death on October 20, 1954. She married Ralph Bailey Johnson November, 1956. He preceded her in death December 26, 2001.
She was employed by U. S. Department of Agriculture in Temple. She retired on December 3, 1986 after over 20 plus years of service. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Temple where she was a member of Dawson Sunday School Class, Young-at-Heart and United Methodist Women.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Lucy Bostick, Erna Doughty and Ellna Beechem. Survivors include her son, Douglas Johnson and wife, Jan of Lubbock and two daughters, Sandra Miller and husband, Ron of Temple and Elaine Wittmann and husband, Pete of Dallas. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Bryan Boyle of Temple, Kristi Glenister and husband, Marshall of Harker Heights, Kelsey Wittmann and Kenny Wittmann both of Dallas, two great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund or Dawson Sunday School Class.
