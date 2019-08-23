ROSEBUD — Services for Shirley Frances Jolly, 82, of Lott will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott with the Rev. Stephen James officiating.
Mrs. Jolly died Wednesday, Aug. 21, at a Marlin nursing home.
She was born July 8, 1937, in Lott to Homer Sr. and Eva Bagley Maxwell. She married David Jolly and worked as a seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Joel Jolly of Silar City, N.C., and Gregory D. Jolly of Monroe, N.C.; two brothers, Jimmy Maxwell and Homer Maxwell Jr., both of New Braunfels; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. today at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.