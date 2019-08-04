CAMERON — Agnes Tepera, 97, of Cameron died Sunday, Aug. 4, at a Cameron nursing and rehabilitation center.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Monica Catholic Church with the Rev. Dimitrij Colankin officiating.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Mausoleum.
She was born Jan. 1, 1922, in Milam County to Frank and Eva Strmiska Zarosky. She married Julius Joe Tepera on Nov. 24, 1946. She was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church and St. Monica’s Ladies Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1996; and a son, Julius Robert Tepera.
Survivors include a son, Bernard Tepera of Denison; two daughters, Trudy Vollmer and Veronica Vollmer, both of Cameron; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.