Services for Ruben Quintero, 68, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Quintero died Friday, Dec. 13, at his residence.
He was born June 30, 1951, in Rogers to Ramon and Soledad Molina. He attended school in Rogers. He was a truck driver.
Survivors include three sons, Benjamin of Austin, Moses of Colorado and Jarred of Arkansas; two sisters, Sophia Garza and Josie Vargas, both of Rogers; three brothers, Salvador Quintero of Rogers, Jimmy Quintero of Round Rock and Tommy Quintero of Austin; and four grandchildren.