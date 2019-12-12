Services for Sammie Nancy Farrier Marshall, 93, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple with the Rev. Janice Krause officiating.
Private burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Marshall died Monday, Dec. 9, at a local care center.
She was born April 9, 1926, in Texarkana to Henry Marshall and Sammie Grant Byars Farrier. She was a graduate of Omaha High School in Omaha, Texas. She attended Texas State College for Women in Denton and the University of Texas at Austin. She married Keifer Marshall Jr. on Jan. 30, 1948. They were members of Christ Episcopal Church in Temple, where she served as president of the Women of Christ Episcopal Church and taught Sunday school. She also served as the vice president of the Episcopal Women of the Diocese of Texas. She served in numerous community and civic organizations throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years; a son, Keifer Marshall III; and a step-grandchild.
Survivors include two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St., Temple, TX 76501, or to the Foundation of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.